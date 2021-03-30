Trending

Rep. Jordan: Biden’s DHS, DOJ must explain if they did anything to curb far-left Antifa terror in Portland

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)AP

File – Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens during a House Select Subcommittee in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP Photo)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has demanded an explanation from Biden cabinet officials on whether they took any steps to curb political violence in Portland, Oregon.

On Monday, the Republican lawmaker sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Alejandro Mayorkas asking if they are doing anything to restore the rule of law in Portland. The congressman noted the city is heavily involved in far-left violence by Antifa and Black Lives Matter who also threaten federal buildings.

Earlier this month, Antifa rioters set fires and smashed windows inside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. Officers with the Federal Protective Service, who were deployed to the city by the Trump administration during the height of the violence last year, eventually managed to restore “normalcy.”

For many, however, that normalcy means living in constant fear seeing how Antifa networks have been undeterred by any attempts by law enforcement to mitigate their violence and have now begun turning on journalists trying to lift the veil on their “riot apparatus.”

Jordan cited testimony by reporter Andy Ngo who had to flee his native Portland for the U.K. due to Antifa threats against him. Ngo pointed out that Antifa is well-funded and organized. Additionally, he noted that Joe Biden’s inaction speaks for itself.

Congressman Jordan said Garland and Mayorkas have until April 12 to respond to his requests and provide evidence of their efforts, if any, to curb the Antifa terror. Meanwhile, violent riots in Portland have continued.

MORE NEWS: WH: Biden won’t hold direct talks with Kim Jong Un

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE