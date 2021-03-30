Rep. Jordan: Biden’s DHS, DOJ must explain if they did anything to curb far-left Antifa terror in Portland

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has demanded an explanation from Biden cabinet officials on whether they took any steps to curb political violence in Portland, Oregon.

On Monday, the Republican lawmaker sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Alejandro Mayorkas asking if they are doing anything to restore the rule of law in Portland. The congressman noted the city is heavily involved in far-left violence by Antifa and Black Lives Matter who also threaten federal buildings.

Earlier this month, Antifa rioters set fires and smashed windows inside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. Officers with the Federal Protective Service, who were deployed to the city by the Trump administration during the height of the violence last year, eventually managed to restore “normalcy.”

#Oregon | Federal officers on Thursday repeatedly drove demonstrators away from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown #Portland in response to fires and damage to the building.https://t.co/6846BUdoy4 pic.twitter.com/fReuTgFOzE — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) March 12, 2021

For many, however, that normalcy means living in constant fear seeing how Antifa networks have been undeterred by any attempts by law enforcement to mitigate their violence and have now begun turning on journalists trying to lift the veil on their “riot apparatus.”

Jordan cited testimony by reporter Andy Ngo who had to flee his native Portland for the U.K. due to Antifa threats against him. Ngo pointed out that Antifa is well-funded and organized. Additionally, he noted that Joe Biden’s inaction speaks for itself.

I went on @SkyNewsAust to discuss how #Antifa extremists have forced me to flee Portland, Ore. following months & months of continued death threats & visits to my family's home. I report all the threats to law enforcement but nothing happens. Full: https://t.co/jPwIqE5wQD pic.twitter.com/NxO6uckAuB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2021

Congressman Jordan said Garland and Mayorkas have until April 12 to respond to his requests and provide evidence of their efforts, if any, to curb the Antifa terror. Meanwhile, violent riots in Portland have continued.