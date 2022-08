OAN Newsroom

Updated 8:55 AM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

If the GOP takes over the House in the midterms this fall, Republican congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is poised to become the next chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Jordan told One America’s Neil W. McCabe he is already working with FBI insiders to depoliticize that agency.

