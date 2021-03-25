Rep. Johnson on upcoming transportation & infrastructure hearing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:22 AM PT – Thursday, March 25, 2021

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is set to coax lawmakers into getting on board with a $3 trillion infrastructure package during a hearing with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. However, GOP lawmakers are raising concerns about the hidden agenda within the proposal, including Green New Deal provisions.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, a member of the committee, about the upcoming hearing.