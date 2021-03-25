Trending

Rep. Johnson on upcoming transportation & infrastructure hearing

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:22 AM PT – Thursday, March 25, 2021

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is set to coax lawmakers into getting on board with a $3 trillion infrastructure package during a hearing with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. However, GOP lawmakers are raising concerns about the hidden agenda within the proposal, including Green New Deal provisions.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, a member of the committee, about the upcoming hearing.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Graham introduces the ‘Secure and Protect Act of 2021’ to stop asylum abuse, reclaim southern border

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE