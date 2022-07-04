Rep. Jackson: Biden energy policies making America weaker

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Monday, July 4, 2022

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson (R) urged President Joe Biden to take immediate action to solve the inflation crisis. During an interview on Monday, the former physician to the last three presidents called on Biden to “stop playing the blame game when it comes to his economic mistakes.”

“Biden is going to have to stop this,” Jackson said. “He’s going to have to stop blaming everybody but himself for what’s going on right now. He’s going to have to take some responsibility for what is happening and he’s going to have to do something to fix it.”

The WITCH HUNT committee is a JOKE! The liberal media will do ANYTHING to push this Never-Trump SNOOZE-FEST, but nobody in REAL America cares! Where are the hearings on inflation, the open border, and baby formula? This whole thing is meant to DISTRACT from Biden’s failures! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 28, 2022

The Congressman lamented Biden’s recent Twitter spat with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over soaring gas prices. He claimed it has garnered praise from China’s government. Chinese officials suggested Biden’s anti-corporate stance mirror’s the CCP views.

“I think when you have the leader of the free world, the President of the United States, and you have the premiere communist leader in the entire world praising him for his communist rhetoric, it speaks volumes,” Jackson declared. “I just think it doesn’t look good on the international stage the way the president has been criticized across the board and this is just another example of that.”

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

Jackson added that Biden’s war against American energy producers is making America weaker on the international stage.