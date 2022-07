OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:55 AM PT – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) has completed a forensic examination of Hunter Biden’s laptop. He contends that although Joe Biden said he never discussed his son’s business deals, they certainly coordinated. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

