Rep. Ilhan Omar accuses pro-Israel Americans of allegiance to a foreign country

Freshman U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar is finding herself at the end of even more political backlash after she accused pro-Israel Americans of having an allegiance to another country.

According to reports Thursday, Omar spoke to an audience in a Washington, D.C. cafe, where she said supporting Israel is akin to an allegiance with a foreign country.

Omar then claimed her critiques on Israel are labeled anti-Semitic, because she is Muslim.

However, accusing the Jewish community of having foreign ties has been used throughout history to deny their participation in the political system.

This comes just weeks after she faced a wave of criticism for posting several anti-Semitic tweets.