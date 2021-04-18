Rep. Greene: MSM created false narrative of ‘America First Caucus,’ spokesperson says caucus not launching anytime soon

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) defended her plans to craft the ‘America First Caucus’ and accused the mainstream media of creating a false narrative. On Saturday, Greene took to Twitter to say she has yet again been attacked by the media over words that were not really hers.

Her comments came after a staff-written draft proposal about the caucus by an outside group was leaked. The proposal contained calls for “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political tradition.”

On Friday, sick and evil POS in the media attacked me with phrases I never said or wrote. They released a staff level draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read. The scum and liars in the media are calling me a racist by taking something out of context. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

Greene said she believes in America First with all her heart, adding that means every American of every race, creed and color. She went on to say, she will continue to promote the America First agenda as she believes it will save the country.

I believe in America First with all my heart and that means every American, of every race, creed, and color. I will never back down and I will never stop fighting for America First. There are tens of millions of Americans who agree. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

A spokesperson has said the caucus is not forming anytime soon as it was still in the early planning stages.