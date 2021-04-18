Trending

Rep. Greene: MSM created false narrative of ‘America First Caucus,’ spokesperson says caucus not launching anytime soon

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 5: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House voted 230 to 199 on Friday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) defended her plans to craft the ‘America First Caucus’ and accused the mainstream media of creating a false narrative. On Saturday, Greene took to Twitter to say she has yet again been attacked by the media over words that were not really hers.

Her comments came after a staff-written draft proposal about the caucus by an outside group was leaked. The proposal contained calls for “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political tradition.”

Greene said she believes in America First with all her heart, adding that means every American of every race, creed and color. She went on to say, she will continue to promote the America First agenda as she believes it will save the country.

A spokesperson has said the caucus is not forming anytime soon as it was still in the early planning stages.

