Rep. Greene calls for peaceful protests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:45 AM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is calling on the 75 million Americans who voted for President Trump to “patriotically and peacefully oppose the incoming left-wing administration.”

In a tweet Saturday, she made the call for action against the “Democrat socialist agenda” while also warning violence will not be tolerated in their civil opposition. Greene stated it’s not about political parties, but it’s about career politicians abusing power. She plans to file Articles of Impeachment on January 20.

Statement from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/rMwzNcZeKN — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 16, 2021

“I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on Joe Biden on January 21 for abuse of power,” Greene stated. “Americans are fed up with corruption, we’re fed up with career politicians that use their position — that they use their elected positions, elected by the American people — and they use it only for power and for money.”

The Congresswoman also said Hunter Biden’s alleged business connections to Ukraine and Chinese energy companies are a “dangerous threat to America.”