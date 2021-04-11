Trending

Rep. Gohmert finds signs ‘to asylum’ at Mexico border, says Biden directly responsible for migrant crisis

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) questions former Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) sits in the foreground. Mueller, along with former Deputy Special Counsel Aaron Zebley, will later testify before the House Intelligence Committee in back-to-back hearings on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – JULY 24: Rep. Louie Gohmert is shown in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) discovered signs showing illegal aliens a path to claiming U.S. asylum at the Mexican border.

In a recent tweet, Gohmert asked who put up signs that are apparently facilitating the influx of illegal aliens into the U.S.

The congressman said the border crisis was created by Joe Biden, through his false promises of an immigration amnesty.

“The great irony here is these are on, they put these messages in Homeland Security bags so they’ll stay nice and dry and fresh for the thousands and thousands of people that are coming up from the river out over here where we just were,” Gohmert explained.

Gohmert added Biden has encouraged tens of thousands of people to embark on a dangerous journey where many of them died, and he must be held accountable for it.

