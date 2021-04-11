Rep. Gohmert finds signs ‘to asylum’ at Mexico border, says Biden directly responsible for migrant crisis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) discovered signs showing illegal aliens a path to claiming U.S. asylum at the Mexican border.

In a recent tweet, Gohmert asked who put up signs that are apparently facilitating the influx of illegal aliens into the U.S.

Who is putting up the signs pointing to asylum at the U.S. border in Texas and why are they in Homeland Security bags? #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/Eo0VgyZqNU — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) April 9, 2021

The congressman said the border crisis was created by Joe Biden, through his false promises of an immigration amnesty.

“The great irony here is these are on, they put these messages in Homeland Security bags so they’ll stay nice and dry and fresh for the thousands and thousands of people that are coming up from the river out over here where we just were,” Gohmert explained.

Gohmert added Biden has encouraged tens of thousands of people to embark on a dangerous journey where many of them died, and he must be held accountable for it.