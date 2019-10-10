Rep. Gaetz, House GOP attempt to storm into impeachment proceedings

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT — Wednesday, October 23, 2019

GOP House member Matt Gaetz is condemning Democrats for concealing their impeachment proceedings from Republicans. In a fiery speech Wednesday, Gaetz was joined by a number of his Republican colleagues who attempted storm into a facility where Democrats were looking into classified materials as part of their inquiry.

Gaetz said if Democrats plan to pursue their inquiry, Americans have a right to a transparent investigation. He added, that investigation has been anything but straight forward so far. His comments comes as Senator Lindsey Graham finalizes a resolution to formally condemn the House impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Gaetz: Dems are “obsessed with attacking” the president with “secret interviews, selective leaks”https://t.co/Mn4y88wurI pic.twitter.com/bTwsM3OYAO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2019

This comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pressed his GOP colleagues to focus on the Democrats handling of the impeachment inquiry in their defense of President Trump. During a private lunch Tuesday, eh reportedly told Senate Republicans “this is going to be about process.”

The Kentucky lawmaker pointed out during the Nixon impeachment process, Republicans had much more of a chance to participate in the matter. He also noted during the Clinton impeachment process, Democrats in the minority were treated better than GOP lawmakers are currently being treated. House Democrats have drawn scrutiny for holding hearings behind closed-doors among other tactics.

Democrats are trying to deny Republican Members of Congress access to Schiff's secret impeachment proceedings. What are they hiding?? Enough is enough! The American people deserve transparency! This Democrat scheme to impeach @realDonaldTrump behind closed doors cannot continue. pic.twitter.com/ernM1x73m9 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 23, 2019

One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.