Evidence emerges of Antifa infiltrating Capitol Hill protests

January 7, 2021

Evidence continues to emerge showing far-left instigators infiltrated protests on Capitol Hill.

As the world looks to Capitol Hill following unprecedented events, multiple Republican lawmakers are asking their fellow Americans to stay calm and wait for evidence of what happened before jumping to conclusions.

Representative Mo Brooks is among a number of members of Congress who allege ‘fascist Antifa’ is responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol. The Alabama Republican took to Twitter on Thursday to warn the public to refrain from being like the “fake news media.” He also presented his evidence.

1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

In several follow-up tweets, Brooks said a congressman warned him on Monday about a growing Antifa threat. This source even advised him to sleep in his office. The congressman then told him, on Tuesday, that he was warned by Capitol Police that ‘fascist Antifa’ was going to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like the President’s supporters.

4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters. Again, time will reveal truth. Don’t rush to judgment. Don’t be fooled by #FakeNewsMedia whose political judgment drives their reporting. My view: fully prosecute all! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

Brooks continued by saying, “time will reveal the truth.” He added all those responsible should be fully prosecuted.

Many Trump supporters who gathered on the steps shared videos of these events as they unfolded. They yelled, “no Antifa!” at the people trying to break in through windows. Others jumped in to stop some of the violators.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also suggests Antifa could have been responsible for the recent events on Capitol Hill. While debating election certification Wednesday, he highlighted President Trump’s explicit calls for his supporters to take part in peaceful demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

I certainly hope and pray Congressman Matt Gaetz will be recognized by his party for the leader he is, for the leader he could be in the years ahead for our deeply troubled nation. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs https://t.co/GHdv2ghFH1 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 7, 2021

Gaetz went on to bring up reports stating a facial recognition company used their software to identify two Philadelphia-based Antifa members in the crowd.

“I don’t know if the reports are true, but The Washington Times just reported some compelling evidence from a facial recognition company showing that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters,” he explained. “They were masquerading as Trump supporters and, in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa.”

Gaetz said the way Democrats have been handling politics is partially to blame for the breach. The Florida Republican added, “it’s time to build America up, not tear her down and destroy her.”