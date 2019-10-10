Rep. Gaetz calls Democrats an ‘angry pack of rabid hyenas’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:32 PM PT — Thursday, October 24, 2019

Congressman Matt Gaetz slammed House Democrats after he and a group of Republicans stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing. Gaetz defended their actions on Wednesday, calling the Democrat members of Congress an “angry pack of rabid hyenas.”

When asked if the GOP had the right to conduct such a protest, the Florida lawmaker shot back. He claimed no rules apply when dealing with Democrats because they make their own.

GOP members are now demanding transparency by Democrats regarding their impeachment inquiry.

“How can you tell me it’s a fact that my committee’s not involved when it was the chairman of the Judiciary Committee who launched the investigation?” asked Rep. Gaetz. “First you say we’re not involved, then you say we didn’t issue the subpoenas – those are two different things.”

Democrats have criticized the GOP’s actions and are demanding punishment for those who protested.

