Rep. Gabbard takes 2 weeks off to return to active duty

UPDATED 10:15 AM PT — Monday, August 12, 2019

2020 Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is taking two weeks off from her campaign to report for active duty with the Army National Guard.

Gabbard returned to Hawaii Monday, where she will prepare for her departure to Indonesia later this week. The Hawaiian lawmaker will take part in a joint training exercise with the Indonesian military, which will focus on counter-terrorism efforts and disaster response.

Gabbard said she is not concerned how her absence will affect the campaign because she appreciates being able to serve the country in different ways.

“While some people are telling me, ‘like gosh this is a terrible time to leave the campaign, can’t you find a way out of it,’ you know that isn’t what this is about,” she stated.

The 2020 presidential hopeful has touted her military experience on the campaign trail, while calling for an end to “regime-toppling wars” and “gunboat diplomacy.”