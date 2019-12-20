Rep. Gabbard slams House Speaker Pelosi for delaying impeachment articles

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:41 AM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said she’s “surprised” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial. During an interview with The Hill Thursday, Gabbard took aim at Pelosi by accusing her of changing and making-up the rules throughout the impeachment process.

The Hawaii lawmaker was the only Democrat to vote present on both articles of impeachment. She said could not vote “yes” or “no’ in good conscience. She suggested it’s time for lawmakers to refocus on legislating rather than impeachment.

My ‘present’ vote was an active protest against the zero-sum game the two opposing political sides have trapped America in. My vote and campaign is about freeing our country from this damaging mindset so we can work side-by-side to usher in a bright future for all #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/nmhEL5bi4Q — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 19, 2019

“This is where, I think, the vast majority of American people are seeing right through this and are deeply frustrated that so much time and energy is being consumed on this when the challenges, issues, concerns, hopes, and dreams they have in their everyday lives are going unheard,” said Gabbard.

The 2020 Democrat candidate also condemned the partisanship among both parties, saying it has “gravely divided our country.”