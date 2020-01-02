Rep. Gabbard goes surfing in N.H. while campaigning ahead of state primary

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:37 AM PT — Thursday, January 2, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard drew a crowd while campaigning in New Hampshire for a non-traditional campaign appearance. The congresswoman joined a group of surfers Wednesday, hitting the frigid Atlantic Ocean to help ring in the new year. Gabbard is noted for her surfing activities in her native Hawaii.

Locals in the coastal town of Hampton said she was the first presidential candidate to surf in the state. Her appearance comes ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation primary on February 11th.

“This community here is just so cool, and hooking us up with the gear and the boards,” said the 2020 Democrat hopeful. “There is absolutely no better way to start the day and to start the year.”

Gabbard also took an icy early morning plunge with one local man Tuesday in support of his efforts to highlight the opioid epidemic.

I joined Chuck Rosa for a frigid early morning plunge in the Atlantic to stand in solidarity with the victims and survivors of the opioid epidemic. Chuck and his family are so inspiring with their incredible work @ChuckysFight to help prevent substance abuse. pic.twitter.com/cKf0zMfImY — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 2, 2020

Gabbard reportedly raised $3.4 million in the final quarter of 2019, but has not yet qualified for the next debate.