Rep. Gabbard defends Sen. Sanders amid Clinton criticism

UPDATED 7:25 AM PT — Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recently came to the defense of presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders after Hillary Clinton slammed the Vermont senator in an explosive interview.

On Tuesday, the Hawaii congresswoman defended her 2020 Democrat rival after the former secretary of state claimed the Democrat Party does not like Sanders. In the interview, Clinton labeled Sanders as a career politician who’s resume doesn’t compare to hers.

Meanwhile, Gabbard implied Clinton was acting like she’s in high school and said it’s time for her to grow up.

The Hawaii representative went on to say these verbal attacks are why she is running for president. She emphasized how disconnected Washington is from reality.

President Trump also responded to Clinton’s comments regarding Sanders while speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He pointed how the Democrat Party is, again, trying to lessen the chances of Sanders’ nomination in the presidential race. The president also stated that it’s actually Hillary that’s isn’t liked.

They are taking the nomination away from Bernie for a second time. Rigged! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

“That’s why she lost, she had every advantage, she had this big machine behind her, she had the Obama’s…and it wasn’t even close,” he told a Fox News reporter. “I think if I had my choice in terms of personality, I might pick him over her, but I probably would take neither.”

“Bernie is surging and seems to be the one the (Democrat) Party wants,” the president continued.