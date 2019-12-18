Rep. Gabbard calls for peace summit with Russia, China amid nuclear tensions

OAN Newsroom

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is warning against a new cold war with Russia and China. On Tuesday, Gabbard said she would hold a peace summit with both countries if she were elected president.

We talk about “existential threats,” but nothing is more threatening to our world than nuclear war. In the first week of my presidency, I will call for a summit with Russia and China to end the nuclear arms race and agree on steps to move the world back from the nuclear abyss. pic.twitter.com/5s22B9hyax — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 17, 2019

Mainstream Democrats have called Gabbard a Russian agent over her calls for peace and better Russia relations.

The congresswoman has denounced the recent collapse of the 1987 INF nuclear treaty with Russia. She said Russia and the U.S. still have thousands of nuclear warheads pointed at one another.

“This speaks to the need for strong leadership, that has the courage to meet with both adversaries and friends, in order to deescalate these tensions and walk us away from the brink of nuclear catastrophe,” stated Rep. Gabbard. “This is why, within the first week of being president, I will call for a summit between the United States, Russia and China to begin this process.”

Gabbard also praised former Presidents John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan for advancing dialogue and partnership with the Soviet Union.

