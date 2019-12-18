Trending

Rep. Gabbard calls for peace summit with Russia, China amid nuclear tensions

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during a news conference in New York. Gabbard’s fellow Democrats are nervous that she will mount a third-party bid for president. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:50 AM PT — Wednesday, December 18, 2019

2020 Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is warning against a new cold war with Russia and China. On Tuesday, Gabbard said she would hold a peace summit with both countries if she were elected president.

Mainstream Democrats have called Gabbard a Russian agent over her calls for peace and better Russia relations.

The congresswoman has denounced the recent collapse of the 1987 INF nuclear treaty with Russia. She said Russia and the U.S. still have thousands of nuclear warheads pointed at one another.

“This speaks to the need for strong leadership, that has the courage to meet with both adversaries and friends, in order to deescalate these tensions and walk us away from the brink of nuclear catastrophe,” stated Rep. Gabbard. “This is why, within the first week of being president, I will call for a summit between the United States, Russia and China to begin this process.”

Gabbard also praised former Presidents John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan for advancing dialogue and partnership with the Soviet Union.

