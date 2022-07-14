Rep. Flores calls for stronger actions to secure southern border

OAN NEWSROOM

GOP congresswoman Mayra Flores (R-Texas) highlighted the need to secure the southern border. During a recent interview, she said the border needs to be secure to help people come to the US legally.

Flores added, the crisis at the southern border has been largely ignored by many politicians in Washington. She contends inaction by lawmakers has helped fuel a cycle of violence and abuse, where women and children suffer unspeakable horrors at the hands of cartel-connected smugglers.

“Unfortunately, we have a border that is under control of criminal organizations in the South in Northern Mexico,” explained the congresswoman. “It is a sad reality, but no one can cross the border into this country without having to pay thousands of dollars to criminal organizations. Women are abused, children are abused. This country is number on in child trafficking. This is something that I can’t understand how people can be so evil, but we must secure the border to protect the women, to protect the children.

Flores also suggested President Biden is inviting migrants to make the dangerous trek to the southern border through his policies.

‘If we had better laws, laws that would help people not have to take these great risks, people would do it,” she noted. “But this president with his policies, he is telling people to come. He is not saying it with words, but he is saying it with actions, with what he is doing. He is telling the people to practically come.”

🚨BREAKING: One of the most massive single border groups witnessed crossing into Eagle Pass, TX. This is happening because @POTUS has signaled to the world that our borders are WIDE OPEN. https://t.co/hDglRRoFJV — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) July 13, 2022

The Texas congressman also said under Biden, “very bad people” are making their way through the southern border while Border Patrol agents are busy tending to migrant women and children. Flores affirmed lawmakers need to take action to secure the border, but also said they need to create a better legal process to address the situation in which good people can come to the US without having to go through such dangerous conditions.

