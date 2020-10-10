Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert: I am my own security

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:40 PM PT – Saturday, January 2, 2021

Washington D.C. has 158 times the national average violent crime rate, which is too high for an incoming member of Congress.

In a tweet Friday, Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert shared a letter to Congress, backed by 82 of its members, asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to support the “lawful and current” gun regulations.

21 Democrats wrote a letter to Nancy Pelosi asking her to stop me from being able to carry on Capitol Hill. I choose to defend my family and my life with all of the force the Constitution provides. I’m honored that 82 of my colleagues have decided to stand with me. pic.twitter.com/OBkVuAFvv7 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 1, 2021

The letter came as a response to another letter supported by 21 Democrats which Boebert claimed asked Pelosi to prevent Boebert from carrying a firearm.

Since 1967, lawmakers have been allowed to carry licensed firearms on Capitol Hill.

“I am 5’0″, 100 pounds, and I need an equalizer to protect myself against a potential stronger aggressor,” Boebert stated. “I am my own security, and if I am not able to carry my firearm on Capitol Hill, then I’m not able to protect myself to and from work each day when I’m walking from my home.”

Boebert has completed requirements for a Washington D.C. concealed carry permit and is awaiting its arrival. She plans to conceal on her way to the Capitol and in Capitol chambers.