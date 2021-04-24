Rep. Dan Crenshaw gives update on eye recovery

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:45 AM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said he is hopeful and confident he will regain vision in his remaining eye. Crenshaw took to Twitter Friday to post an update on his surgery.

He said in a recent follow-up appointment with his doctor, they found his retina was still in place. He added, he no longer has to position himself face down anymore, but can still only make out lights and shadows due to the gas bubble placed in his eye.

Doctors said this is a common procedure as the gas bubble acts as a bandage for the retina, however, recovery time is different for each individual.

“When the bubble is in the eye, light can’t get through and you really can’t see during that period,” Retinal Specialist Dr. Garvin Davis, MD explained. “So the only thing you can see is maybe a hand waving in front of your face.”

Dr. Davis noted, the patient needs to be face down because it causes the gas bubble to float. As the gas bubble floats, it pushes the very important part of the retina back onto the surface of the eye.

Crenshaw’s surgery happened about two weeks ago and prevented him from flying to Washington D.C. However, he said he has been keeping up with legislation in the House and his offices remain open while he is away.