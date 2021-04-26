Rep. Dan Crenshaw gives update on eye recovery

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:09 AM PT – Monday, April 26, 2021

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) said he’s hopeful and confident he will regain vision in his remaining eye. While taking to Twitter Friday, the lawmaker posted an update on his surgery. He noted, in a recent follow-up appointment with his doctor they found his retina was still in place.

Crenshaw also said he no longer has to position himself face down, but can still only make out lights and shadows due to the gas bubble placed in his eye. Doctors said this is a common procedure as the gas bubble acts as a bandage for the retinal. However, recovery time is different for each individual.

“When the bubble is in the eye, light can’t get through and you really can’t see during that period,” explained Dr. Garvin Davis, M.D. “And so we want the patient face down because as the patient is face down the bubble floats and as it floats it pushes the very important part of the retina back on to the surface of the eye.”

Crenshaw had surgery in Houston about two weeks ago after he had noticed changes to his vision. The former Navy SEAL said the prognosis was scary for someone with one eye, especially after the injuries he sustained in Afghanistan.

The Republican said his recovery prevents him from flying to Washington, D.C. for the next few weeks as the gas bubble could expand due to the changes in pressure. However, Crenshaw said he’s keeping up with legislation in the House and his offices remain open while he is away.