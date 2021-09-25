Rep. Crenshaw: The only people Biden holds accountable are border agents for doing their job

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:48 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) spoke out against the Biden administration’s efforts to blame Border Patrol agents for the crisis in Del Rio, Texas. During an interview on Friday, Crenshaw accused Biden of choosing to blame the only people keeping the situation somewhat in check.

Crenshaw specifically called out Biden for accusing the agents of whipping migrants after some recently released photos. However, even the photographers behind those photos said the agents never whipped anyone.

“The only actions so far taken by this administration is to make it worse, is to go after Border Patrol agents,” he asserted. “Their morale is low, they are getting no medical care, they’re forced to process thousands and thousands of people a day who probably have COVID, who probably have other diseases.”

This President has to be stopped. Call your Democrat representatives and demand action. They are the only ones this administration will listen to. pic.twitter.com/GVBg4KWrhL — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) September 24, 2021

Crenshaw concluded by saying if Biden wanted to see a mass exodus of border patrol agents, this was the way to do it.

