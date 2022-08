OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:55 PM PT – Sunday, July 31, 2022

The top Republican on the Oversight and Investigations panel, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), said new information points to two people now positively identified Joe Biden’ as “the big guy.” This nickname has referred to the person who supposedly received 10 percent of the profits from Hunter Biden” business deals. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.