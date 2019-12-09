Rep. Collins slams Democrat impeachment push as ‘focus group impeachment’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:50 AM PT — Monday, December 9, 2019

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins slammed the Democrat impeachment push as a “focus group impeachment,” while the committee held yet another hearing on the matter. In his opening statement Monday, he suggested Democrats are holding the hearing because they need a good public relations move.

Collins also said Democrats are trying to make the facts “fit their narrative” and called out House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff for not appearing at the hearing. He accused Democrats of pursuing impeachment for political purposes.

“The economy is good, job creation is up, the military is strong, our country is safe, and the Judiciary Committee has been relegated to this,” stated the Georgia lawmaker.”Why? Because they have the means, the motive and they have the opportunity…at the end of the day, all this is about is about a clock and a calendar because they can’t get over the fact that Donald Trump is president of United States and they don’t have a candidate that they think can beat him, it’s all political.

The ranking member also called out Schiff for misleading the American people about the president’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Collins wasn’t the only one slamming Democrats on Monday. InfoWars host Owen Shroyer was escorted out of the public hearing after shouting that House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler was the one committing crimes. He yelled out “Americans are sick of his impeachment sham!”

Owen Shroyer confronts Jerry Nadler and treasonous Democrats at scam impeachment hearing: https://t.co/gwHlgxN6G6 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 9, 2019

Nadler responded, saying the audience is there to observe and not voice disagreements with the panel or any witnesses.