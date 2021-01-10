Trending

Rep. Clyburn: Someone inside Capitol complicit in violence

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 21: House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) leaves the House Floor at the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Cheriss May/Getty Images)

UPDATED 8:30 PM  PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) says he believes someone inside the Capitol building was complicit in the violence Wednesday.

In an interview on Sunday, the South Carolina lawmaker said protesters easily entered the building, which suggests someone on the inside was in on the breach.

Clyburn noted demonstrators entered the office where he spends most of his time doing work, despite the fact it is not marked with his name. He also said anyone wanting to find this office has to know exactly where to look.

“That office is where I do most of my work and for some reason, these people showed up at that office,” Clyburn stated. “But the office where my name is above the door… and my position above the door was not disturbed.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: A billboard on a bus stop on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest advertises a message from the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking information related to violence at the U.S. Capitol, on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Clyburn also suggested side doors at the Capitol were opened up to protesters, which further indicates someone with inside knowledge was part of the incident.

