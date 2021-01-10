Rep. Clyburn: Someone inside Capitol complicit in violence

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:30 PM PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) says he believes someone inside the Capitol building was complicit in the violence Wednesday.

In an interview on Sunday, the South Carolina lawmaker said protesters easily entered the building, which suggests someone on the inside was in on the breach.

Clyburn noted demonstrators entered the office where he spends most of his time doing work, despite the fact it is not marked with his name. He also said anyone wanting to find this office has to know exactly where to look.

Rep. James Clyburn says President Trump's phone call with the Georgia secretary of state "is impeachable and it should be brought into question" #CNNSOTU https://t.co/z34PT4AuTB pic.twitter.com/NXABsyQbq1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 10, 2021

“That office is where I do most of my work and for some reason, these people showed up at that office,” Clyburn stated. “But the office where my name is above the door… and my position above the door was not disturbed.”

Clyburn also suggested side doors at the Capitol were opened up to protesters, which further indicates someone with inside knowledge was part of the incident.