Rep. Clyburn says Democrats should withhold impeachment articles until Senate assures fair trial

UPDATED 10:00 AM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

The House Majority Whip is saying he’s prepared to sit on the articles of impeachment for as long as it takes. During an interview this week, Congressman James Clyburn said withholding the articles is a necessary step because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t be fair or impartial.

Clyburn then accused McConnell of colluding with the White House and said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should not send the articles to the Senate until Democrats are assured of a fair trial.

“Until we can get some assurances from the Majority Leader, that he is going to allow for a fair and impartial trial to take place, we would be crazy to walk in there knowing he’s set up a kangaroo court,” he said.

McConnell has said Pelosi’s delay in the sending over the articles of impeachment is because the Democrats are afraid of sending over their “shoddy work.”

The president echoed this sentiment in a recent tweet, suggesting their case is “so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial.”

The House Democrats were unable to get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax. The Republicans have never been so united! The Dem’s case is so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

