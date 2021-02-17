Rep. Chip Roy calls on plumbers to help Texas as pipes freeze, burst due to extreme weather

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Freezing conditions have caused pipes to explode all over Texas, creating a water shortage. In an interview on Saturday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) called on plumbers near Texas for help, as state licensing requirements have been waived by the governor.

The Republican told potential plumbers “we’re going to need you and you’ll be put to work.” He explained the energy crisis started when half of the state’s turbines froze and temperatures disrupted natural gas flow.

The freezing conditions also caused water inside pipes to expand and burst.

“We really do desperately need water, generators, we’re going to need people to help and we’re going to need a lot of plumbers and plumbing supplies,” Roy said. “I mean, we are going to be inundated with plumbing work over the next two to three to four weeks across the state of Texas.”

Roy went on to urge the importance of winter-proofing the state’s energy infrastructure.