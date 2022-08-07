Rep. Cheney releases ad showing her father Dick Cheney

OAN Newsroom

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R) released a campaign ad seemingly forgetting to mention her home state. In the ad, Cheney’s father former Vice President Dick Cheney attacked former President Trump calling him a coward and a liar. Cheney spent more than half of the one minute ad talking about Trump and never mentioned the Cowboy State.

“In our nation’s 246 year history, there has never been an individual that was a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in the one-minute ad posted to his daughter’s Twitter on Thursday. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters rejected him.”

“In our nation’s 246 year history there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump.” Dick Cheney pic.twitter.com/erBPBNy8ah — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 4, 2022

Cheney, who served under President George W. Bush, went on to praise his daughter who is running against Trump-backed Trial Attorney Harriet Hageman in the upcoming Republican primary in Wyoming. Cheney said he and his wife Lynne are proud of their daughter who he said is “standing up for the truth, doing what’s right and honoring her oath to the constitution, when so many in our party are too scared to do so.”

“Liz is fearless,” he added. “She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office and she will succeed.”

The campaign ad is not likely to swing Wyoming voters in her favor as Trump won nearly 70 percent of the vote in 2020 and the state’s GOP voted to censure Rep. Cheney.

