Trending

Rep. Cheney: Participating in 2022 Olympics would whitewash CCP actions

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) attends a congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on February 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Officer Sicknick died as a result of injuries he sustained during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He will lie in honor until February 3 and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 03: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney attended a congressional tribute to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on February 3, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:45 AM PT – Sunday, March 21, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has joined several GOP lawmakers in calling for the U.S. to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. During an interview on Friday, Cheney cited China’s human rights abuses as a red flag that should deter America from participating in the event.

Cheney said the U.S. boycotted the Olympic Games in 1980 when the USSR hosted the event in Moscow. However, she admitted a boycott would impose a huge sacrifice on America’s top athletes.

“What we’re facing right now, the alternative to boycotting the Olympics would be participating in a show that essentially would be whitewashing what the Chinese Communist Party is doing around the world, and doing with respect to the Uyghurs, and I think that that would be wrong,” Cheney stated.

Cheney said she supports Rep. Michael Waltz’s (R-Fla.) push to change the 2022 game’s host country.

MORE NEWS: Reporters, GOP Lawmakers Criticize DHS Media Ban At Border

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE