Trending

Rep. Cawthorn criticizes Dems push for gun control

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) slammed the Democrats’ motives for seeking stricter gun control laws.

“There is no kind of legislation that can restrict people from obtaining a firearm that I believe is constitutional,” Cawthorn stated. “I don’t think there is much of a middle ground that these kinds of woke liberals would be allowed to take.”

The North Carolina lawmaker recently made these remarks to a local news affiliate, adding that addressing mental illness should be a higher priority than enacting firearm legislation. He then referenced the Colorado grocery store shooter and tied it directly to Joe Biden’s airstrikes in Syria, which he believes radicalized the alleged boulder gunman.

“Because they just started dropping bombs on Syria last month even though we had been reaching historic peace deals in the Middle East,” Cawthorn noted. “And now this Syrian immigrant is shooting up people in Colorado. I think the two are linked.”

MORE NEWS: NYPD: Mental Illness The Common Factor In Attacks On Asians

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE