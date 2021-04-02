Rep. Cawthorn criticizes Dems push for gun control

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT – Friday, April 2, 2021

GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) slammed the Democrats’ motives for seeking stricter gun control laws.

It sickens me when I see my fellow Republicans buckle on gun control. Any support of ANY legislation that restricts the right to keep and bear arms is an infringement. We have to stand for the rights of the people. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) March 25, 2021

“There is no kind of legislation that can restrict people from obtaining a firearm that I believe is constitutional,” Cawthorn stated. “I don’t think there is much of a middle ground that these kinds of woke liberals would be allowed to take.”

The North Carolina lawmaker recently made these remarks to a local news affiliate, adding that addressing mental illness should be a higher priority than enacting firearm legislation. He then referenced the Colorado grocery store shooter and tied it directly to Joe Biden’s airstrikes in Syria, which he believes radicalized the alleged boulder gunman.

“Because they just started dropping bombs on Syria last month even though we had been reaching historic peace deals in the Middle East,” Cawthorn noted. “And now this Syrian immigrant is shooting up people in Colorado. I think the two are linked.”