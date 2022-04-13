Rep. Brady says looming tax hikes still out there

OAN Newsroom

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) recently criticized the Biden administration for poorly addressing economic issues. During an interview Tuesday, the Republican accused Biden of falling short by not addressing the worker shortage or creating incentives to encourage Americans to go back to work.

Brady noted that instead, Biden talks about higher taxes “nearly every week,” which the congressman believes has a negative impact on Americans. The Texas lawmaker argued that suggested tax hikes are becoming a real problem for the economy. He stressed that it’s small business owners who are really worried.

“We ought to be driving more investment in the US, especially along the supply chain, in new equipment, new technology, new innovation ought to be what the administration is championing,” Brady explained. “But they are still stuck on some form of Build Back Better and even if you look at the trimmed down versions, your talking about a trillion and a half dollars of tax hikes.”

With inflation raging and getting worse, when will President Biden admit we’re in a dangerous wage-price spiral? The latest Consumer Price Index report showed that inflation continued to surge, rising 8.5% over last year—the highest increase in 40 years. My full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/eVhgKEaQTO — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) April 12, 2022

The congressman urged the Biden administration to step up and starting paying attention to these trends.

