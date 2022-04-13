Trending

Rep. Brady says looming tax hikes still out there

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) (R) speaks during an event at the Newseum November 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:49 AM PT – Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) recently criticized the Biden administration for poorly addressing economic issues. During an interview Tuesday, the Republican accused Biden of falling short by not addressing the worker shortage or creating incentives to encourage Americans to go back to work.

Brady noted that instead, Biden talks about higher taxes “nearly every week,” which the congressman believes has a negative impact on Americans. The Texas lawmaker argued that suggested tax hikes are becoming a real problem for the economy. He stressed that it’s small business owners who are really worried.

“We ought to be driving more investment in the US, especially along the supply chain, in new equipment, new technology, new innovation ought to be what the administration is championing,” Brady explained. “But they are still stuck on some form of Build Back Better and even if you look at the trimmed down versions, your talking about a trillion and a half dollars of tax hikes.”

The congressman urged the Biden administration to step up and starting paying attention to these trends.

