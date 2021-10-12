Rep. Brady calls out Biden, Dems on infrastructure

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:57 AM PT – Tuesday, October 12, 2021

House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas) slammed Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for their proposal on the infrastructure package.

On Monday, the Texas lawmaker bashed Democrats for trying to turn the U.S. into a welfare state. The Republican also criticized Biden for falling short of his promise to grow the economy, while noting he’s 1 million jobs short of his pledge to the American people.

Brady said most members of Congress are willing to compromise, but progressive Democrats are holding back negotiations.

“I do think that if the spending and tax bill collapses, I think by the end of the year you will see a pretty significant infrastructure bill,” stated the ranking member. “But the way it’s linked in the House, you know as we say, Republicans want roads and bridges. We don’t support roads and taxes. And in the House, they are one in the same.”

From handouts to the wealthy to tax increases on the lower-income and Middle Class Americans, Dems’ reckless tax & spending spree is increasingly unpopular Here are the top 10 reasons to oppose this bill: https://t.co/J98XkIb6XP — Ways and Means GOP (@WaysandMeansGOP) September 23, 2021

Brady added that although the outlook may seem bleak now, he’s optimistic there will be a real compromise for the American people.