Trending

Rep. Brady calls out Biden, Dems on infrastructure

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., left, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the ranking member, center right, make opening statements as the tax-writing panel continues work on the Democrats' sweeping proposal for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion domestic rebuilding plan, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., left, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the ranking member, center right, make opening statements as the tax-writing panel continues work on the Democrats’ sweeping proposal for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion domestic rebuilding plan, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:57 AM PT – Tuesday, October 12, 2021

House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Kevin Brady (R-Texas) slammed Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for their proposal on the infrastructure package.

On Monday, the Texas lawmaker bashed Democrats for trying to turn the U.S. into a welfare state. The Republican also criticized Biden for falling short of his promise to grow the economy, while noting he’s 1 million jobs short of his pledge to the American people.

Brady said most members of Congress are willing to compromise, but progressive Democrats are holding back negotiations.

“I do think that if the spending and tax bill collapses, I think by the end of the year you will see a pretty significant infrastructure bill,” stated the ranking member. “But the way it’s linked in the House, you know as we say, Republicans want roads and bridges. We don’t support roads and taxes. And in the House, they are one in the same.”

Brady added that although the outlook may seem bleak now, he’s optimistic there will be a real compromise for the American people.

MORE NEWS: Merck Seeks Emergency-Use Authorization Of Oral Antiviral For COVID-19

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE