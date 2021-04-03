Trending

Rep. Brady: Biden’s infrastructure bill will make America’s tax rate worse

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady (R-TX) speaks during a news conference June 20, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. House Republicans held a conference meeting to discuss immigration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:40 AM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

More Republicans are sounding the alarm on Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, saying the proposal will bring job growth in the U.S. to a halt.

On Friday, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) told reporters the American Jobs Plan would damage international economic competitiveness and increase corporate taxes.

Brady said he expects a number of companies to begin moving their operations overseas in order to avoid the huge tax hikes.

“There is no question that this will drive American jobs overseas and at the end of the day, it’s not the corporations that will pay, it is the workers,” Brady stated. “They will see flatter paychecks, thinner benefits, and again the risk of seeing their jobs go away.”

Brady emphasized the Democrat’s legislation would “put America dead last in the world among our developing competitors.”

