Rep. Brady: Biden’s infrastructure bill will make America’s tax rate worse

UPDATED 10:40 AM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

More Republicans are sounding the alarm on Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, saying the proposal will bring job growth in the U.S. to a halt.

On Friday, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) told reporters the American Jobs Plan would damage international economic competitiveness and increase corporate taxes.

Brady said he expects a number of companies to begin moving their operations overseas in order to avoid the huge tax hikes.

Smart infrastructure investment can boost economy over time, GOP-Democrats agree. Imposing $2 tril taxes on U.S. job creators during recovery is a net loser for America. Less U.S. growth & investment, jobs moving overseas. Biggest economic blunder of our lifetime. — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) March 31, 2021

“There is no question that this will drive American jobs overseas and at the end of the day, it’s not the corporations that will pay, it is the workers,” Brady stated. “They will see flatter paychecks, thinner benefits, and again the risk of seeing their jobs go away.”

Brady emphasized the Democrat’s legislation would “put America dead last in the world among our developing competitors.”

