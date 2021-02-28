Rep. Boebert and Rep. Biggs vow to stand up against Democrat overreach, defend Second Amendment at CPAC

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) took a strong stance on gun rights at this year’s CPAC event. During her panel Saturday, the freshman representative said the left needs to stop their attacks on the Second Amendment and criticized the implementation of metal detectors at the Capitol building.

She also stated the moves made by the left are all about wanting to control everyone’s lives. During her remarks, Boebert highlighted all of the rights that Democrats try to take control of, including free speech.

“Republicans are called the ‘party of no,’ but we’re saying no to all of their ‘no’s,'” Boebert noted. “They don’t want you to be able to protect yourself. They don’t want you to have freedom of speech. They don’t want you to have freedom of religion. In Colorado, they don’t want us to have our public lands. They are the party of no. We are saying a big ‘hell no,’ to all of their no’s.'”

"The Republican Party is called the party of no, but we're saying no to their noes." Rep @laurenboebert #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/oxXDS21jWa — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 27, 2021

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) also sat in on that panel to discuss the left’s attacks on the Second Amendment. He talked about Democrats’ broad and sweeping definitions of “suspected terrorists,” which Biggs’ said they tried to present in new legislation as a way to take weapons away from law-abiding citizens.

Appreciate the opportunity to speak at @CPAC to talk about how House Republicans are standing for our SECOND AMENDMENT. pic.twitter.com/JzGgvrfloB — Andy Biggs (@andybiggs4az) February 27, 2021

“We had committee hearings this week where they basically defined anybody who voted for Donald Trump as a domestic terrorist,” Biggs stated. “So what are we? Are we all suspected terrorists because there is a mindset in the authoritarian left? So, it’s a misnomer when they say they’re going to protect due process.”

He said you cannot protect due process if you put someone on a list and call them a suspected terrorist without any reasonable suspicion or probable cause, adding this is a violation of Americans’ constitutional rights. The panel also spoke about gun hobbyists who make their own weapons and whether the Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms agency should have any authority over their rights to do so.

“What they’re doing is creating law when there’s no legislative authority,” Biggs noted. “That’s what the agency is doing. That’s strike one right there. Number two: It’s illegal activity that you’re trying to impose your will, your bureaucratic will.”

Biggs added if the lawmakers really saw a threat or problem within the gun laws, they would be working to change them, but he said it is merely a manufactured crisis. The conservative leaders discussed the reported four-pronged assault on the Second Amendment orchestrated by the White House by so-called “ghost guns,” magazine capacity, suing manufacturers as well as a full ban on semi-automatic firearms by conflating them with the term “assault weapons.”

Biggs said the way to protect the Second Amendment and to oppose these sweeping gun laws is by Republicans standing up to make their voices heard.

“We’ve gotta make sure our colleagues in the Senate are there, because they have enough votes to stop that in the Senate,” Biggs said. “So we have to rely on the state’s raising their voices, the governor’s raising their voices, and we need this body. People like you, raising your voices rhetorically fighting. That is how we do that.”