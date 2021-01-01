Rep. Biggs warns of swelling national debt as Democrats push $2T in COVID relief

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:50 AM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is asking Americans to stand up with him for “good spending” legislation. He warned that the Democrats’ COVID-19 relief bill could cripple the economy for future generations.

In a video message on Twitter on Friday, Biggs noted the nation has a $30 trillion debt, yet Democrats are ignoring the problem. He added the left is laying the groundwork for a relief package that’s really meant to buy off the American people.

This week, congressional Democrats laid the groundwork to pass a $2 trillion COVID-19 spending package. This package comes as America's national debt approaches $30 trillion. Republicans & Democrats are crippling our grandchildren's futures with all of our reckless spending. pic.twitter.com/hGAusQubfF — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 5, 2021

“This is a gimmick budget, this is a faux budget, this is a fake budget and this is a budget designed to let the committees come together and create a COVID package that will buy everybody off,” Biggs stated. “That’s what this is about.”

Biggs urged people to join him in calling for more targeted spending, noting there’s still a lot of unspent money from past relief bills. While he admitted all sides have contributed to the issue, he also said he wishes to be part of the solution.

“People say, well under Republicans when they had the majority they increased the deficit, the Democrats did too. It’s true, both parties have a spending problem. Under President Trump, we had more revenue than any time in the history of this country and we still did not keep up with our spending,” Biggs stated. “I’m pleased to tell you that I and some of my colleagues advocate constantly to make spending more rational, more in line with what we bring in.”

Biggs also noted members of the House Freedom Caucus have consistently voted against bloated budgets.

