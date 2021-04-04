Rep. Arrington: Magnet of welfare services pulling migrants across the border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:33 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) said pulling back on welfare for illegal immigrants would help stem the flow of illegal migration.

Speaking to Breitbart News, Arrington described a recent visit he made to the southern border, calling it an “unprecedented disaster.”

Thank you @RepArrington + @RepBrianBabin for coordinating a TX delegation trip to the border. President Biden wants the American people to think this isn't a crisis, but we've now seen it with our own eyes. It's a free-for-all at our southern border!#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/sJulOItJ9h — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) March 31, 2021

“As long as we’re providing taxpayer social services, as long as we’re providing health care, education and other social services and jobs to people who come across the border, people are going to come,” Arrington explained.

He said to fight the building border crisis, the federal government needs to cut off the “magnet” pulling migrants across the border. This includes businesses hiring and welfare benefits aimed at illegal immigrants.

Arrington added there’s no doubt taxpayer services have significantly expanded under Democrat COVID-19 legislation.