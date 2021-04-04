Trending

Rep. Arrington: Magnet of welfare services pulling migrants across the border

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) at SiriusXM's Congressional Veterans Forum at the Cannon House Office Building on May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:33 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) said pulling back on welfare for illegal immigrants would help stem the flow of illegal migration.

Speaking to Breitbart News, Arrington described a recent visit he made to the southern border, calling it an “unprecedented disaster.”

“As long as we’re providing taxpayer social services, as long as we’re providing health care, education and other social services and jobs to people who come across the border, people are going to come,” Arrington explained.

He said to fight the building border crisis, the federal government needs to cut off the “magnet” pulling migrants across the border. This includes businesses hiring and welfare benefits aimed at illegal immigrants.

Arrington added there’s no doubt taxpayer services have significantly expanded under Democrat COVID-19 legislation.

