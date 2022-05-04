Trending

Rep. Andy Biggs releases ‘America First Contract’

FILE – Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:12 AM PT – Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) introduced a plan to propose the America First Contract in the first 100 days of the next congressional term.

Biggs unveiled the multi point policy proposal Monday to outline a plan to combat the Biden administration’s agenda and to give a blueprint to Republicans if they take the majority of the lower chamber.

His plan included reducing inflation, securing the southern border, breaking up Big Tech companies and restoring election integrity among other legislative goals.

Biggs also wants to leverage the majority of Republicans that could potentially have to conduct oversight of the Biden administration.

