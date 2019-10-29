Trending

Rep. Amodei accuses CNN reporter of bias in impeachment inquiry reporting

FILE – Rep. Mark Amodei, R-NV., speaks at the 19th Annual Lake Tahoe Summit in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:07 AM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

A Republican congressman fired back at a CNN reporter after he implied President Trump pressured a Ukrainian investigation into Joe Biden. On Monday, Representative Mark Amodei told CNN’s Manu Raju to interview himself instead of asking him pointed questions about impeachment.

Raju asked Amodei if it was “okay” that President Trump asked a foreign government to conduct an investigation, which Amodei said was a predetermined conclusion the reporter made. The Nevada lawmaker said a probe of the whistleblower complaint was needed amid closed-door impeachment proceedings by Democrats.

Amodei has said he does not back impeachment, but supports the oversight process.

