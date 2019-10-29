Rep. Amodei accuses CNN reporter of bias in impeachment inquiry reporting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:07 AM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

A Republican congressman fired back at a CNN reporter after he implied President Trump pressured a Ukrainian investigation into Joe Biden. On Monday, Representative Mark Amodei told CNN’s Manu Raju to interview himself instead of asking him pointed questions about impeachment.

Raju asked Amodei if it was “okay” that President Trump asked a foreign government to conduct an investigation, which Amodei said was a predetermined conclusion the reporter made. The Nevada lawmaker said a probe of the whistleblower complaint was needed amid closed-door impeachment proceedings by Democrats.

Asked Rep. Amodei multiple times if it's OK for Trump to ask foreign countries to investigate his rivals – and he says: "My English teacher says you got a conclusion, so if you want to interview yourself, go ahead." Watch another GOP member struggle to answer a simple question: pic.twitter.com/qYXxKuNkW7 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 29, 2019

Amodei has said he does not back impeachment, but supports the oversight process.