Rep. Adam Schiff to Ukraine: Don’t investigate Bidens

UPDATED 5:50 PM PT — Tuesday, November 19, 2019

House Intel Chair Adam Schiff appears to be threatening Ukraine over its ongoing corruption probe of the Biden family. During the impeachment hearings on Tuesday, Schiff claimed Ukraine’s investigations into the Bidens could influence U.S. politics.

He suggested Ukraine should leave the Bidens alone.

“The real message to Ukraine — our U.S. policy message is: don’t engage in political investigations,” stated Schiff.

Republican lawmakers have suggested Democrats, rather than President Trump, have tried to pressure the foreign government.

“If the Democrats and the media are suddenly so deeply concerned about bribery, you would think they would take some interest in Burisma paying Hunter Biden $83,000 a month,” said Representative Devin Nunes. “And you think they would be interested in Joe Biden threatening to withhold U.S. loan guarantees unless the Ukrainians fired a prosecutor who is investigating Burisma — that would be a textbook example of bribery.”

Some officials in Kyiv expressed concerns of possibly losing bipartisan support in the U.S. over the Biden scandal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians are tired of the issue regarding energy company Burisma Holdings.

“I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired about Burisma,” said President Zelensky. “We have our country, we have our independence — we have our problems and questions.”

Ukraine President Zelensky: "I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired about Burisma." pic.twitter.com/26TglO4ymI — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2019

