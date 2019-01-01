Rep. Adam Schiff likely knew about whistleblower complaint in August

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:20 AM PT – Sat. Sept. 28, 2019

Democrat Representative Adam Schiff is under public scrutiny, as he continues to be a driving force in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

New evidence comes to light, suggesting Schiff knew about the whistleblower complaint in August, a month before the House launched a formal impeachment inquiry.

Reports Friday recirculated the tweet, which alleged the president withheld “vital military aid to Ukraine, while his personal lawyer sought help from the Ukraine government to investigate his political opponent.”

The complaint was handed to Congress just this week, accusing the president of using his political power to harm former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential election campaign.

Some have speculate Schiff and other Democrats have been working with the whistleblower, as a new version of the form is said to have been revised last month.

This, as reports indicate the Intelligence Community secretly did away with requirements for whistleblower complaints, to have direct first-hand knowledge of their claim, in order to have their concerns expedited to Congress.

The anonymous whistleblower has confirmed he had no direct knowledge of the claim.