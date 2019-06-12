Renault’s priority is to strengthen Nissan alliance: chairman



FILE PHOTO: Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard attends a Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi chiefs' joint news conference in Yokohama, Japan, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard attends a Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi chiefs' joint news conference in Yokohama, Japan, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – Renault sees the strengthening of its Nissan alliance as a priority after a project to merge with Fiat Chrysler failed last week, the French car maker’s chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Wednesday.

“The priority now is to make the alliance successful, efficient and strong,” Senard said during the company’s shareholder meeting in Paris on Wednesday.

“There won’t be any success for Renault if there is no success for the alliance.”

Senard said a strengthening of the alliance would require efforts from both sides. Even though trust between the two partners had deteriorated, nothing was beyond repair, he said.

The alliance between Renault and Nissan had already been shaken by the ousting of chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is facing financial misconduct charges. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.

Senard, who succeeded Ghosn as chairman, has been working to repair relations with Nissan. But Nissan refused to study Senard’s proposed full merger with Renault and Renault has blocked governance changes at Nissan and demanded more seats on Nissan’s committees.

French President Emmanuel Macron has turned down a request to meet Senard, who is furious over the government’s interference at the carmaker, sources told Reuters, raising questions over Senard’s future.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Editing by Inti Landauro/Richard Lough/Jane Merriman)