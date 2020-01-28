Renault’s board calls meeting to discuss De Meo’s CEO appointment: sources



FILE PHOTO: SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea FILE PHOTO: SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

January 28, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Renault’s board is set to meet early on Tuesday afternoon to discuss naming Luca de Meo, formerly the head of Volkswagen’s <VOWG_p.DE> Seat brand, as its next chief executive, two sources familiar with the matter said.

De Meo, who stepped down from Seat earlier this month, will not take up his post at Renault until closer to July, according to one of the sources.

