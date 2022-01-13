Renault “relatively confident” for 2022 despite some chip supply worries



FILE PHOTO: The new Renault Megane E-Tech 100% Electric car is displayed ahead of the 2021 Munich Motor Show during a presentation in Aubervilliers near Paris, France, September 2, 2021. Picture taken September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

January 13, 2022

GUYANCOURT (France) (Reuters) – Renault is “relatively confident” about its business year but still sees some problems over chips supplies which it expects to be felt mostly in the first half of 2022, the French carmarker’s Chief Executive Officer said on Thursday.

“We are relatively confident for 2022 but we know that it’s a volatile and uncertain world,” CEO Luca de Meo told journalists at a company event, adding that the carmaker’s restructuring efforts were running ahead of their schedule.

Renault’s finance chief at the same event said that the carmaker was hoping to pay back as soon as possible the remainder of a 3 billion euros ($3.44 billion) loan backed by the French state, Renault’s biggest shareholder.

($1 = 0.8724 euros)

