Renault in talks over new alliance body with Nissan and Mitsubishi



The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg, France, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

March 11, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault said on Monday that it was in talks with its Japanese partners Nissan and Mitsubishi Motor over a new alliance body for the three companies.

“In response to recent press reports, Renault confirms that it is in discussions with its Alliance partners Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motor Co., Ltd. regarding the establishment of a new Alliance body in order to enhance and ensure further collaboration,” Renault said in a statement.

“The proposed arrangement will have no impact on the existence of the RAMA (Restated Alliance Master Agreement),and the cross-shareholding structure, which will both remain in place,” added Renault.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)