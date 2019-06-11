Renault/Fiat case ‘is not closed’: French Transport Minister



June 11, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – The situation regarding plans to merge Renault and Italian rival Fiat Chrsyler “is not closed”, said France’s transport minister, adding to a chorus of French ministers hoping that the deal could be revived.

Asked if the talks between the two companies were over, transport minister Elisabeth Borne told BFM TV: “I think it is not closed.”

Borne’s comments follow similar remarks by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said last week that he felt a Renault/Fiat merger remained a “good opportunity.”

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)