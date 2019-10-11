Renault board votes to oust Thierry Bollore as CEO: sources



FILE PHOTO: Thierry Bollore, Chief Executive Officer of Renault, reacts after French carmaker Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Thierry Bollore, Chief Executive Officer of Renault, reacts after French carmaker Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

October 11, 2019

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS (Reuters) – The board of French carmaker Renault <RENA.PA> on Friday voted in favor of ousting Thierry Bollore as CEO, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Renault, along with alliance partner Nissan <7201.T>, is still reeling from the arrest in Tokyo last year of former boss Carlos Ghosn on allegations of financial misconduct, which Ghosn denies.

Bollore, who had long been Ghosn’s right-hand man, was promoted to help steady Renault this year, with Jean-Dominique Senard hired from Michelin to chair the group, shares in which rose 2.7% in morning trade.

Officials at Renault were not immediately available to comment.

Bollore had skirted the matter of his potential exit in a conversation with staff on Thursday, two company sources said, but in a later interview with French newspaper Les Echos he described his possible departure as a “coup”.

Renault finance chief Clotilde Delbos could be named as interim CEO to replace Bollore, French TV BFM said on its website on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Goodman)