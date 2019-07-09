Remy Cointreau’s CEO Chapoulaud-Floquet to step down



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Remy Cointreau SA is pictured in the Cointreau distillery, where the the orange-flavoured triple sec liqueur is produced, in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou near Angers, France, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

July 9, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Remy Cointreau <RCOP.PA> said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet, the architect of its growing focus on luxury spirits, will step down by the end of 2019 for personal reasons.

Chapoulaud-Floquet, 56, who has been at the helm of the maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur since September 2014, will continue to exercise her mandate until the arrival of her successor, the company said.

Remy Cointreau did not say when a successor would be appointed.

The company’s shares were down 1.4% at the open following the unexpected announcement.

Before joining Remy Cointreau, where she launched a turnaround plan to focus on the luxury segment, Chapoulaud-Floquet spent 24 years at cosmetics giant L’Oreal <OREP.PA> where she held various directorships in Asia, Europe and the United States.

After L’Oreal, she joined luxury leather and luggage group Louis Vuitton <LVMH.PA> in 2008, where she rose to the position of president and CEO of the Americas before leaving for Remy.

