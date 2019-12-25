Remains of U.S. soldier killed in afghanistan return to U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT — Wednesday, December 25, 2019

The remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in combat in Afghanistan, returns to the U.S.

An Army team escorted the body of Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble Wednesday during a “dignified transfer” ceremony attended by multiple U.S. officials.

The body of US Army Sgt. Michael Goble was returned home Wednesday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Goble was killed in action Monday in Afghanistan while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. 👉Service Member Killed in Afghanistan Returns Homehttps://t.co/1kJJGvnWAc pic.twitter.com/rvdU3ncPl2 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) December 25, 2019

The Pentagon said Goble died Sunday of injuries he sustained in an IED attack claimed by the Taliban.

The 33-year-old, who became a green beret in 2007, was from New Jersey and was on his final tour of duty and was set to return home in less than a month.

“Sgt. 1st Class Goble was more than just a member of the 7th Special Forces Group, he was a brother to us, and a beloved family member to the Northwest Florida community,” said group commander, Col. John Sannes.

