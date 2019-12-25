Trending

Remains of U.S. soldier killed in afghanistan return to U.S.

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:45 PM PT — Wednesday, December 25, 2019

The remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in combat in Afghanistan, returns to the U.S.

An Army team escorted the body of Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble Wednesday during a “dignified transfer” ceremony attended by multiple U.S. officials.

The Pentagon said Goble died Sunday of injuries he sustained in an IED attack claimed by the Taliban.

The 33-year-old, who became a green beret in 2007, was from New Jersey and was on his final tour of duty and was set to return home in less than a month.

“Sgt. 1st Class Goble was more than just a member of the 7th Special Forces Group, he was a brother to us, and a beloved family member to the Northwest Florida community,” said group commander, Col. John Sannes.

