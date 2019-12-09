Trending

President Trump: DOJ Inspector General’s findings far worse than expected

The cover page of the report issued by the Department of Justice inspector general is photographed in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The report on the origins of the Russia probe found no evidence of political bias, despite performance failures. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:40 PM PT — Monday, December 9, 2019

The Department of Justice Inspector General has released its report on FISA abuses by the Obama-era FBI and Justice Department in 2016.  President Trump has described the Inspector General’s findings as an attempted overthrow of the government. While speaking at the White House Monday, the president said the report was far worse than he thought was possible.

Although the Inspector General concluded the Russia investigation was not started out of political bias, he did outline at least 17 significant errors in the FBI’s application to spy on the Trump campaign and adviser Carter Page. The nearly 500 page report states the FBI overstated its confidence in Christopher Steele’s reliability, and faulted the agency for inaccuracies and omissions in the application.

Attorney General William Barr commented on the report, saying it’s now clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign. While this was what started the Mueller investigation, a separate probe into the origins of the Russia investigation is still ongoing.

Attorney General Barr is moving to declassify information in the Inspector General report about the man behind the anti-Trump Steele dossier. According to a New York Times report, Barr recently authorized allowing new information about Christopher Steele in the report to be public. The information was initially redacted in the report, however a representative from the Inspector General’s office informed Steele Sunday that the Department of Justice had decided to permit the release of the information.

Attorney General William Barr listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

FULL REPORT: Office of the Inspector General U.S. Department of Justice – Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation

The report also revealed the FBI used Steele to get dirt on Michael Flynn. According to the released documents, the FBI promised Steele would be paid “significantly” for information on the former national security adviser.

This comes as Flynn faces sentencing for allegedly lying about his involvement with Russia. His attorneys are pushing for his sentence to be postponed. The findings in the Inspector General’ s report could now help support Flynn’s argument that his case should be dropped because of “outrageous misconduct” by the FBI.

President Trump said he hopes this never happens to any president ever again, and is looking forward to U.S. attorney John Durham’s” report that will be released in the near future.

