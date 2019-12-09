President Trump: DOJ Inspector General’s findings far worse than expected

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT — Monday, December 9, 2019

The Department of Justice Inspector General has released its report on FISA abuses by the Obama-era FBI and Justice Department in 2016. President Trump has described the Inspector General’s findings as an attempted overthrow of the government. While speaking at the White House Monday, the president said the report was far worse than he thought was possible.

Although the Inspector General concluded the Russia investigation was not started out of political bias, he did outline at least 17 significant errors in the FBI’s application to spy on the Trump campaign and adviser Carter Page. The nearly 500 page report states the FBI overstated its confidence in Christopher Steele’s reliability, and faulted the agency for inaccuracies and omissions in the application.

Attorney General William Barr commented on the report, saying it’s now clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign. While this was what started the Mueller investigation, a separate probe into the origins of the Russia investigation is still ongoing.

Attorney General Barr: “The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.” — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 9, 2019

Attorney General Barr is moving to declassify information in the Inspector General report about the man behind the anti-Trump Steele dossier. According to a New York Times report, Barr recently authorized allowing new information about Christopher Steele in the report to be public. The information was initially redacted in the report, however a representative from the Inspector General’s office informed Steele Sunday that the Department of Justice had decided to permit the release of the information.

The report also revealed the FBI used Steele to get dirt on Michael Flynn. According to the released documents, the FBI promised Steele would be paid “significantly” for information on the former national security adviser.

This comes as Flynn faces sentencing for allegedly lying about his involvement with Russia. His attorneys are pushing for his sentence to be postponed. The findings in the Inspector General’ s report could now help support Flynn’s argument that his case should be dropped because of “outrageous misconduct” by the FBI.

President Trump said he hopes this never happens to any president ever again, and is looking forward to U.S. attorney John Durham’s” report that will be released in the near future.