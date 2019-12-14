Relatives of North Korean kidnap victims call for international aid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:10 PM PT — Saturday, December 14, 2019

Family members of the victims abducted by North Korea gathered to urge international collaboration on Saturday.

The Japanese government held a forum, which allowed family members of those abducted by North Korea to speak about reunions and the need for international aid. Family members pleaded with the international community for help in returning their family members.

Otto Warmbier’s parents attended the symposium and pledged their devotion to the return of all the family members.

Their 22-year-old son died back in 2017 after being released in a coma, following nearly 17 months of detention in North Korea. Otto was taken captive during a trip to Pyongyang for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster. His parents said they believe his death was the result of “awful, tortuous mistreatment.”

“Otto, the day we flew to Japan yesterday, would have been 25,” said Otto’s mother. “I am not going to die until all of our loved ones are home.”

In 2002, North Korea admitted to kidnapping 13 people from Japan in the 1970’s and 80’s to train them as spies. Five have been returned, but families suspect hundreds more were taken.

Related: Parents Of Otto Warmbier Fight For Dialogue With North Korea